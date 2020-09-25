Warren (Ill.) Pumpkin Festival
Today through Sunday, downtown Warren and the Jo Daviess County Fairgrounds
The event will include food, entertainment, arts and crafts, a parade and a car and tractor show. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing. A complete schedule can be found on the Warren Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
March for Refugee Rights
Saturday, Dubuque
Noon to 1 p.m. The event will begin across the street from Loras College’s Christ the King Chapel, continue to University of Dubuque and end at Clarke University. Co-sponsored by Iowa United Nations Association, proceeds will support U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. Face coverings will be required. The suggested donation is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Register or donate at www.iowauna.org/events-calendar.
Czipar's Apple Festival Weekend
Saturday and Sunday, Czipar's Apple Orchard, 8610 U.S. 52
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Lunch will be available on the grounds, as well as homemade caramel apples, apple pies, cider and cider doughnuts, pumpkins and activities for children. Admission is free.
All-State Barn Tour
Saturday and Sunday, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa
8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. The Iowa Barn Foundation's annual tour will include seven area barns, in addition to others across the state. Masks are required. Visitors do not have to get out of their cars to view each site. Inside viewing of barns will be limited. For a complete listing of barns, visit iowabarnfoundation.org/tours/fall-tour.htm.