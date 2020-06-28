A longtime former Dubuque Community Schools educator who spent close to 20 years at the helm of Bryant Elementary School died last week.
Lesley Stephens, 76, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, June 23. She spent 36 years working in the Dubuque Community School District before her retirement in 2006, after which she completed a term on the school board.
Stephens started her tenure with the district in 1970 as a district-level reading consultant, according to her obituary.
She later helped lead efforts to develop programming for special education students in the district during her time at the former Franklin, Anne Sullivan and Helen Keller schools.
Stephens became principal at Bryant in 1989 and remained there for 17 years.
Following her retirement, she served a term on the Dubuque Community School Board from 2008 to 2011.
A celebration of life for Stephens will be held locally, with a time, date and place to be announced, according to the obituary.