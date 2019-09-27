WARREN, Ill. — Some Warren residents were looking for a unique way to raise funds for a local cause, so they turned to professional wrestling.
In June, Justyn Reifsteck and Kirk Raab hosted their first professional wrestling event in downtown Warren. Reifsteck also participated under the name Stumpy, facing off against Daryck St. Holmes Esq.
Reifsteck and Raab didn’t know how the community would respond.
The professional wrestling event was an attempt to raise funds for the aging Warren Community Building, which needs $32,000 worth of renovations.
“I knew that professional wrestling was at the county fair years ago, so I figured there would be some interest,” Raab said. “We agreed to give it a shot.”
Both Raab and Reifsteck grew up as fans of professional wrestling. To them, it’s a form of entertainment that doesn’t require a massive stadium to be enjoyed.
“It’s all about getting the crowd involved,” Raab said. “They are really good at engaging with the kids.”
Reifsteck himself has been wrestling for the past 17 years, competing in various events throughout the Midwest. When approached by Raab about holding a wrestling fundraiser, he jumped at the opportunity.
“It wasn’t going to be your conventional bake sale or fundraiser like that,” Reifsteck said. “We wanted to do something really unique.”
Reifsteck grew up in Warren as a passionate fan of professional wrestling, but the performance art has never had much of a presence in his hometown. For him, this was finally the opportunity to bring the exciting sights and sounds of professional wrestling to his community.
“It’s something that you don’t really see a lot in that area,” Reifsteck said. “Whenever I came back home, people were always asking if I would ever perform in town.”
On June 29, outside the Apple River State Bank building on Main Street, a ring was set up and crowds gathered to watch professional wrestlers from throughout the Midwest pummel each other with various slams and throws. The event was a success, raising $1,300 for the building.
Tonight, Raab and Reifsteck will continue their efforts to raise money through professional wrestling by hosting a wrestling extravaganza on Main Street as part of the annual Warren Pumpkin Festival.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the local chamber of commerce and the Warren Community Building.
Raab said he hopes to continue professional wrestling in Warren for years to come, currently aiming for two events per year. It might not be the most conventional way of raising money for local causes, but as long as everyone is having a good time, the clobbering will go on.
“It’s not like watching it on TV,” Reifsteck said. “You’re 5 to 6 feet from the ring, and it’s just great family fun.”