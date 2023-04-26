DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A study that could help the City of Dyersville capture even more federal dollars for flood mitigation and water quality projects has been approved after a company with a high degree of familiarity was awarded the contract.
Previously, the City Council put out a “request for qualifications and professional services,” inviting qualified contractors to apply to conduct a highly-detailed study of Dyersville’s watershed corridor.
Although only one applied, the council and city staff were pleased to see it was Impact7G, which facilitated the award-winning Bear Creek restoration project.
The project will be funded by a $250,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant, which will allow Impact7G to compile data identifying potential flood impact areas, mainly focusing on the North Fork of the Maquoketa River, Bear Creek and Hewitt Creek, as well as cost/benefit analysis for capital improvement projects.
The last time the city had a study of this size and scope performed was by the Army Corps of Engineers in 2003, which, in part, resulted in a windfall of federal dollars that allowed the city to purchase and remove over 30 homes in the area that is now Westside Park.
However, City Administrator Mick Michel noted this study will be “two steps above” the 2003 study, giving the city even more detailed data, which in turn boosts the probability of receiving federal funding for flood mitigation projects.
