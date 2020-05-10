Work on Central Avenue will result in some downtown street and lane closures over the next two weeks.
The project underway is the resurfacing and sidewalk curb ramp installation on Central. The project will shut down the east lane of Central from East 15th Street to south of East 13th Street. Additionally, East 14th and East 13th streets will be closed between White Street and Central beginning Monday, May 11. Motorists are asked to follow the posted detour route. The work is estimated to take two weeks, depending on the weather.
A map of all current road closure and detours is available at www.cityofdubuque.org/detours. For questions regarding the closure/detour, contact the City of Dubuque Engineering Department at 563-589-4270.