Three more Democratic presidential candidates have announced stops in Dubuque in the days before the Iowa Caucus.
The first-in-the-nation caucus will be held on Monday night, Feb. 3.
The latest wave of candidate visits will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 30, when businessman and philanthropist Andrew Yang will hold a town hall event at 5 p.m. at 7 Hills Brewing Co. Event Center, 1098 Jackson St.
The doors for the event will open at 4:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at https://bit.ly/2RxWiQ8.
Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg will hold a “Get Out the Caucus” rally at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Loras College Fieldhouse, 1450 Alta Vista St.
The doors for the event will open at 12:30 p.m. Attendees can RSVP at https://bit.ly/2uBFfDP.
On Sunday, Feb. 2, former Vice President Joe Biden will hold a campaign event at 11:15 a.m. at Clarke University’s Kehl Center, 1550 Clarke Drive.
The doors will open at 10:45 a.m. Attendees can RSVP at https://bit.ly/37Dgbeq.
Additionally, billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer previously announced he will host a town hall at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Grand River Center. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m.