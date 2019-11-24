Given the dozens of candidates still seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, one could be forgiven for forgetting there’s another presidential primary running parallel to the marquee contest.
The Republican Party of Iowa has always planned for its own caucus in February 2020, even while incumbent President Donald Trump is in power. It’s a break from some other states in which party leaders have opted to forgo primary contests to give Trump a clearer path to securing the nomination.
That means local Republican operatives are putting in hours in anticipation of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus.
Dubuque County Republican Party Chairwoman Alexis Lundgren said she ensured more precinct sites after experiencing her first caucus in 2016.
“We did add two new locations just because we had so much turnout the last time we had one,” she said. “We wanted to be better prepared. In Peosta, we had just the community center and it was nuts. It was packed. There were people lined up down the street. Hopefully a couple more locations will ease this one a little bit.”
This is Lundgren’s first caucus in the driver’s seat of the local party, so she is getting a lot of help from mentors.
“I am getting a lot of help from my previous chair of the party, Jennifer Smith,” Lundgren said. “It’s a big task to organize. She gave some perspective.”
Trump famously filed for re-election the day after his inauguration, but has drawn three primary opponents so far.
Still, with Trump as the de-facto nominee, next year’s caucus likely won’t get the same treatment as the hotly contested 2016 matchup, according to Aaron Britt, Republican Party of Iowa spokesman.
“In a more competitive primary like in 2016, every candidate tries to get a surrogate to every precinct,” he said.
But there are 1,680 precincts in Iowa. So, with Trump polling at well over 90% over his Republican rivals, getting that many supporters in the field could prove difficult.
“I would expect President Trump to have a surrogate at each of the precincts,” Britt said. “But we haven’t seen or heard really anything from (former Massachusetts Gov. Bill) Weld or (former U.S. Rep. Mark) Sanford. If the campaigns have somebody, that’s great and they will be given the chance. Each candidate gets five minutes.”
Dubuque County Democrats held one caucus training event Saturday and have another scheduled for Monday.
Lundgren said she’s planning on holding some as well in December and January.
Grassley, Johnson want Obama/Ukraine records
U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, sent a letter last week to archivist David Ferriero of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration requesting records pertaining to 2016 meetings between officials with the administration of then-President Barack Obama and Ukrainian leaders.
The senators’ request was made “to better understand the nature of” meetings that apparently occurred amidst the 2016 presidential election.
“According to recent reports, in January 2016, ‘some of Ukraine’s top corruption prosecutors and investigators [met] face-to-face with members of former President Obama’s National Security Council, FBI, State Department and Department of Justice,’” the letter reads. “Other meetings included Alexandra Chalupa, a contractor for the (Democratic National Committee), who reportedly worked with Ukrainian government officials to undermine the Trump campaign.”
Johnson chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
Grassley chairs the Senate Finance Committee and likely will soon retake chairmanship of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the behest of current chairman, U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C. Of course, if Republicans want to hand Grassley back the gavel of the powerful committee, they’ll have to hold the Senate in 2020.
Evers signs education reforms
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed education reforms penned by state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and state Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, into law last week.
These create alternatives to requirements for applicants for initial special education teaching licenses and Department of Public Instruction teaching licenses for those with out-of-state licenses.
The bills “were developed after local southwest Wisconsin educators and school administrators identified problems existing in the current licensing system and brought them to the attention of Rep. Tranel and Sen. Marklein,” according to a release.
“I am glad we were able to come together and get rid of unnecessary licensure barriers, and help our local school districts be able to recruit and retain the very best educators to serve in our rural communities,” Tranel said in the release.
