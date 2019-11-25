DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Police said an altercation Saturday in Darlington led to the arrests of three people, while criminal charges are recommended for a fourth.
The altercation occurred prior to 2:20 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Main Street, according to the Darlington Police Department, though few specifics about the incident were released.
Robert J. Erstad, 50, and Christopher A. Rielly, 41, both of Darlington, both were arrested on charges of battery and disorderly conduct and cited with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Katie M. Moffett, 37, of Darlington, was arrested on a drug-related warrant from Dane County. She also was cited with possession of drug paraphernalia, and Darlington police are recommending that she be charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Darlington police also recommend that Joseph A. Lenoir, 20, of Madison, was referred to the Lafayette County District Attorney Office be charged with battery and disorderly conduct. He was cited with possession of marijuana.