Dubuque League of Women Voters will host a Dubuque County candidates forum on Oct. 12, but local Republican candidates will not be in attendance due to another event.
The league announced that the forum will include Democratic candidates County Supervisors Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham, county treasurer candidate Angela Steffens, County Reorder John Murphy and county attorney candidate Sam Wooden. Also included will be independent candidates Richard Kirkendall for county attorney and Keith Lucy for county recorder.
But, according to the press release, “regrettably all the Republican candidates for county offices have chosen to withdraw from the forum.”
League chapter Secretary Jean Cheever said the Republican candidates participated in the pre-primary forum in April and were given the date of the pre-general forum at that time. She said she then sent the candidates details two weeks ago.
“I got one email back, with all the Republican candidates’ names on it, that said they had a conflict,” she said.
League chapter President Tamara Prenosil expressed disappointment in the Republicans not participating.
“People deserve the chance to have both sides up there so they can learn about everyone’s issues and how they hope to address them,” she said.
The Telegraph Herald reached out to all of the Republican candidates. Dubuque County Board of Supervisors candidate Wayne Kenniker, also the mayor of Sageville, said the candidates’ decision had nothing to do with any problem with the league.
“There is just an event in Dyersville with (Iowa Sen.) Carrie Koelker (R-Dyersville), which will have the governor (Kim Reynolds) at it that same day,” he said.
The Dubuque League of Women Voters candidates forum will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 in the second-floor chambers of the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. The event is open to the public.
Questions for the candidates can be written and submitted at the event, or they can be submitted in advance to League of Women Voters, P.O. Box 123, Dubuque, Iowa 52004 or Leagueofwomenvotersdbq@gmail.com.
