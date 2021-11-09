City of Dubuque trash and recycling pickup, as well as public transportation options, will operate as normal on Veterans Day.

The city announced that the public works department will follow its normal collection schedule on Thursday, Nov. 11, for trash, yard debris and recycling. The Dubuque landfill also will be open.

The Jule’s fixed-route buses, mini-buses and downtown shuttle also will operate as normal.

However, City of Dubuque offices and Dubuque Intermodal Transportation Center will be closed. Carnegie-Stout Public Library also will be closed that day.

City parking meter expiration violations also will not be enforced on Veterans Day.

