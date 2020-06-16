Jennifer Hanniford’s kids had begged for a puppy for years, but it took a pandemic to finally grant their wish.
“With everything being on hold, we had a lot of extra time on our hands,” said Hanniford, of Dubuque. “Quarantine just kind of felt like it was the perfect time where we didn’t have as many life distractions as normal and more time to focus on a pet.”
The Hannifords weren’t alone. Pet adoptions have skyrocketed nationwide since March, and the tri-state area has been no exception.
Shirley Scholtes, president of Jackson County (Iowa) Humane Society, said there has been a “definite increase” in adoptions since COVID-19 hit.
“I think people knew that they were going to be home for a long period of time, and that’s a great time to have new pets introduced to their household because ... they can train them and get them set up on a certain routine,” she said.
Bri Eickhoff, Dubuque Regional Humane Society director of operations, agreed that the pandemic prompted an “overwhelming response” from citizens interested in adopting. In addition to the “lifestyle difference” brought on by quarantine, she also cited the emotional support a pet can provide as a key motivator for the increase.
“A lot of people haven’t left their homes for any measurable amount of time ... so having that pet, that companionship, is definitely a reason why people would be looking to bring a pet into their home now,” Eickhoff said.
Even for those who weren’t quite ready to adopt, COVID-19 offered another opportunity to welcome a furry friend.
In March, as business closures loomed on the horizon, the Dubuque facility followed the lead of shelters nationwide and moved many of their on-site animals into foster homes.
“We weren’t really sure what the future was going to bring,” Eickhoff said. “A lot of what everybody was hearing was, ‘You may not have staff able to come in to work.’ We also didn’t know, if our business was going to be shut down, to what extent would we even be able to have animals in the building.”
The sudden demand for foster homes exceeded most shelters’ current lists. Luckily, the same factors that led to increases in adoptions also created an abundance of willing first-time foster homes.
“I just was trying to find something to do with my time, and I thought, ‘What better way than to help out little lives who don’t have anyone to help them?’” said Ashlyn Habel, of Epworth, Iowa.
Habel had never fostered before but willingly took in a litter of kittens from the Dubuque shelter.
So did Anna Hudak of Dubuque.
“It’s always been a life goal for me to be able to foster animals, and ... (the pandemic) escalated the speed in which I was going to be ready for that,” she said.
The Hannifords fostered their new puppy, Cooper, before deciding to adopt him.
“I thought it would be a good quarantine project for the kids and would make for a good test case scenario,” Hanniford said. “The kids could really prove that they were up for the challenge and they were going to take responsibility and care for the dog.”
The shift to housing animals in foster homes rather than on site might be the most lasting effect of the pandemic for the shelter industry.
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, before the pandemic, around 25% of animals at Wisconsin Humane Society were housed with foster families until they were adopted. Now, it is 75%, and shelter officials are pondering whether that should be a more permanent change.
“There’s been talk of (whether) it’s a good idea to push towards having most of our animals in foster,” Eickhoff said. “Shelters around the country are kind of changing or at least considering different ways to ... utilize fosters and foster-to-adopt programs.”
The Jackson County Humane Society did not move many animals into foster homes during the pandemic because their high adoption rate made it unnecessary, Scholtes said. But she hopes that shelters who used that option see positive results from it.
“I’m hoping that most of the fosters will just (adopt) the animal that they have… so that after the animal has been in the home environment for a while, that it doesn’t have the traumatic experience of having to go back to a kennel at the shelter,” she said.
That’s what happened with the Hannifords, and Jennifer Hanniford, who was once the “holdout” in the family pet discussions, is grateful that COVID-19 brought the 6-month-old canine into their lives.
“I think our lives will maybe slow down a little bit more in a good way because we have Cooper,” she said. “I think we’ll spend a little more time at home as a family.”
Even if not all of the COVID-19 foster stories end like the Hannifords’, Eickhoff is hopeful that the experience will at least change some people’s perspectives on their temporary four-legged guests.
“A lot of people that weren’t necessarily interested in having a pet before, that companionship has encouraged some people to realize that they really do enjoy having a pet, and that may turn them into more of a pet-friendly home because they’ve had that opportunity that maybe they wouldn’t have pursued in the past,” she said.