A Dubuque woman died last summer of blunt-force head injuries, a deputy state medical examiner testified this morning.
Dr. Jonathan Thompson, who performed the autopsy on Berniece M. Williamson, provided that assessment during the first-degree murder trial of Mark T. Fishler.
Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in the death of Williamson, 80.
Williamson was found dead on July 15, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive. Authorities say Fishler was the last person known to have seen Williamson alive, on July 14, 2021.
On July 15, 2021, Kathleen M. McCarthy, Williamson’s niece and Fishler’s then-girlfriend, asked a neighbor to check on Williamson after not hearing from her for a day.
The neighbor found Williamson dead in her residence, lying just inside her back door “with a roll of carpet over her head,” documents state.
Thompson testified that while conducting the autopsy of Williamson’s body on July 19, 2021, he noted that the woman had sustained multiple lacerations on her head, a fracture of her skull and fractured cartilage in her throat.
“She had what we call lacerations of her scalp,” Thompson said during his testimony. “Lacerations are caused by a blunt object. She had multiple lacerations to her scalp. She had injuries to the frontal portion and sides of her neck. She had some bruising in the chest and what is referred to as the collarbone area.”
Thompson testified that he also found evidence of bruising and bleeding to Williamson’s brain.
The jury viewed photos taken during the autopsy as Thompson testified.
Investigators found a metal pipe at Williamson’s house. Thompson testified that Williamson’s injuries were consistent with such an instrument being used.
“Berniece died of blunt-force head injuries,” he said. “The concussive effect on her brain stem decreased her drive to breathe.”
Under cross-examination by defense attorney Steven Drahozal, Thompson testified that he couldn’t say with certainty what caused the wounds found on Williamson, nor could he identify the exact time of her death. He testified that the window of time of the death extends from the last time a deceased person was seen alive to the time when the person was found.
“Unlike on TV, there is no good means to determine when a person dies,” Thompson said.
The trial is expected to resume at 1:30 p.m. today.
