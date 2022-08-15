Trial

Mark T. Fishler is escorted from the courtroom during his murder trial at the Dubuque County Courthouse in Dubuque on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

 JESSICA REILLY

A Dubuque woman died last summer of blunt-force head injuries, a deputy state medical examiner testified this morning.

Dr. Jonathan Thompson, who performed the autopsy on Berniece M. Williamson, provided that assessment during the first-degree murder trial of Mark T. Fishler.

