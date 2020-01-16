The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kristin L. Weldin, 40, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 3500 block of Dodge Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 2675 Northwest Arterial, reported the theft of $913 worth of tools at about 5:25 p.m. Saturday from the store.
- Judith A. Glab, 79, of 110 Devon Drive, reported the theft of jewelry worth $600 between Sept. 1 and Jan. 1 at her residence.