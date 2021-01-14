CUBA CITY, Wis. — Southwest Health officials have announced plans to construct a new Cuba City clinic this spring.
The $2.1 million facility will replace Southwest Health’s current location at Epione Pavilion, where staff members have provided primary care since the 1950s.
“The clinic … has been a fixture in Cuba City, but it is an aging clinic,” said Jaime Collins, marketing director. “It needs to be updated to come to standards that people in the area really expect now of an outpatient medical center.”
Southwest Health CEO Dan Rohrbach was unavailable for comment Wednesday.
The clinic will span 8,500 square feet and offer primary care services and rehabilitation therapy. It will be located about ¼ of a mile south of the Cuba City limits on Wisconsin 80 on 2 acres of cropland donated by residents Lou and Sherri Schweigert.
Lou, who serves on Southwest Health’s Board of Directors and is CEO of Cuba City seed supply business Gro Alliance, said the new location will expand markets for Southwest Health.
“This is going to be much more convenient for communities like Hazel Green, Shullsburg, Benton, Kieler, and that is one of the reasons we picked that location,” he said.
A family practice physician, physician assistant and team of physical therapists will provide services at the clinic. Collins said the potential exists for future expansions to the facility’s medical staff.
Bob Jones, Cuba City’s economic development director, said health care facilities are crucial for rural communities, where residents tend to be older. They also comprise features that attract residents, along with schools and shopping.
“At a time when a lot of towns are losing services, for us to be gaining and expanding services is a huge plus,” he said.
Southwest Health also is in the midst of constructing a 26,000-square-foot expansion of its Platteville clinic, an $8.5 million project. Construction in Cuba City will commence once crews complete work on the Platteville campus, Collins said.
An opening date for the Cuba City facility has not been set, but work will proceed quickly because the location does not abut an existing building that would require renovations, she said.
Southwest Health officials also have not determined what will become of the old clinic space, but Collins is optimistic it will find a new use.
“Access to health care is one of the big drivers of healthy communities,” she said. “This definitely provides strong access and a commitment for the long haul.”