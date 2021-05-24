EARLVILLE, Iowa — Earlville’s Carpenter- Diesch-White American Legion Post 436 is asking the Earlville community and surrounding area to help decorate the town for Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.
Local veterans are asked to decorate combat boots and set them out for display. Other residents are asked to set up outdoor displays that are visible from the street.
Legion members will lead a tour of the town to view the displays beginning at 10 a.m. on May 31.
Organizers ask residents with displays to text their address to 563-581-1245 to ensure that their display is included on the tour.