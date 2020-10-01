A resident of a Dubuque building damaged in Monday’s explosion reported a subsequent burglary resulting in the theft of $7,000, and police say additional personnel are guarding the area of the blast.
Austin S. Schmidt-Faber, 24, of 452 Loras Blvd., also reported that a safe was taken in the burglary that occurred between 12:30 and 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Lt. Ted McClimon said Schmidt-Faber reported the burglary when he was allowed to enter the residence to gather belongings later Tuesday.
McClimon said police “have been making every effort to provide 24-hour security of the area since Monday evening.”
“A lot of the time, we have two officers up there — one on the west side of Loras Boulevard and one on the east side,” he said.
McClimon said the additional personnel will be on site “at least until the street is opened.”