The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is considering changes to the reimbursement program for purchasing services from area organizations, to require more financial information and reporting.
A desire to return to a normal schedule for application to the program might again stymie a request from Supervisor Ann McDonough that the purchase of services program be more targeted to board priorities.
Supervisors approved $600,000 for the purchase of services program, by which — historically — nonprofit organizations and local governments have received county assistance for projects and programs.
The purchase of services program was thrown off last year when the county received nearly $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, which the Board of Supervisors offered as a preferred funding source for many of the projects proposed by organizations that cycle. So, it was not until December of last year when reimbursements for most of the projects still looking for county dollars were approved.
At Monday night’s meeting, County Project Coordinator Ed Raber asked supervisors to approve changes to the application for the purchase of services program.
“This new application perhaps consolidates a few questions, but I think asks some questions in a slightly more direct way that I think cause applicants to the purchase of services program less confusion,” he said. “I included, as a new feature, a budget page that will help our applicants.”
That budget page requires applicant organizations to provide their most recent financial review or audit, and to report back the results of their program to the county.
Those changes met some of McDonough’s desired updates to the program, she said Monday.
It did not, however, address the change she requested again, for the third year in a row.
“We, as a board, have not established priorities,” she said. “We haven’t identified what types of services we might want to purchase. We’ve just said ‘Here’s an application. Anyone who wants to apply, here’s the form.’ I think that there should be that kind of discussion about what might be priorities, what might be things that we think are needs or gaps... This is our first approach to a clean slate.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham said he was comfortable with the financial requirements, but that he did not wish to put off the project again this year.
“I would not delay. I would give those applicants 12 full months (beginning with the new fiscal year on July 1) to complete their projects or their services,” he said.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff also said he wanted to open the application process sooner rather than later.
“We’re down to roughly three months, if we put the applications out today,” he said. “I don’t want to get backlogged on this process also.”
Supervisors will consider a second draft of the new application, highlighting the financial requirements on its opening page, next week.