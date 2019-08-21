EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque officials are considering condemnation proceedings against owners of multiple damaged, burned-out and run-down downtown buildings.
City Council members this week agreed to start the eminent domain process to acquire four properties on Sinsinawa Avenue. Affected properties are located at 69, 325 and 361 Sinsinawa Ave., along with a duplex building at 339 and 341 Sinsinawa Ave.
City Manager Loras Herrig said most of the properties have been unoccupied for years and are deteriorating. A house fire earlier this year left a large portion of 325 Sinsinawa Ave. burned out. The building at 69 Sinsinawa Ave. has a caved-in roof.
“It has been a long time coming,” Herrig said. “The council has a sincere desire to upgrade the quality of the structures in the area. They are committed to changing the face of the downtown area.”
During the meeting, council members spoke with Robert Johnson, who owns 325 and 361 Sinsinawa Ave., and Jim Runde, who owns 69 Sinsinawa Ave. and 339 and 341 Sinsinawa Ave.
Johnson said he intends to tear down the building at 325 Sinsinawa Ave., but he plans to save the other building. He said he hopes to renovate the structure for future use in the next two to three years.
He noted that other projects in which he is involved have prevented him from focusing on the East Dubuque buildings, but he hopes to start work on them soon.
“The time is now,” Johnson said. “I’d like some time to work on a development agreement with the city.”
Runde said he intends to tear down the building at 69 Sinsinawa Ave.
Herrig said Runde currently resides in Johnson’s building at 361 Sinsinawa Ave., which has not had its water turned on for years. Herrig said Runde has been asked to turn the water back on in order to make it habitable.
“We just don’t want buildings habituated with no running water,” Herrig said.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said the city will pursue condemning one building at a time, starting with 69 Sinsinawa Ave. He said if property owners opt to destroy or renovate the buildings, the condemnation process would be halted.
“If they start to fix them up, then we’ll end it,” VanOstrand said. “We’re just tired of those buildings looking like they have been. We’re going to go after them.”
Herrig said letters have been sent out to the property owners to inform them of the city’s intent. He said the eminent domain process should take about eight months.