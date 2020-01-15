MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester project will receive $10,000 as one of 14 recipients of the Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund.
The Good Neighbor Society will use the funding to support the training and certification costs for nine employees from Delaware and surrounding counties to earn certified nursing assistant degrees, according to a press release from Iowa Workforce Development.
The release states that the money will also help purchase a training manikin.
The innovation fund provides matching grants for post- secondary training.