Shalom Spirituality Center will present a free movie screening this month as part of local events marking the United Nations International Day of Peace.
“The Sultan and The Saint” will be shown from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the center, 1001 Davis St., according to a press release.
Written and directed by Alexander Kronemer, the 2016 movie tells the story of Francis of Assisi and the Sultan of Egypt meeting on a bloody battlefield during the Crusades.
The film stars Zack Beyer and Jeremy Irons.
Viewers should bring their own chairs and blankets. Call 563-582-3592 or visit shalomretreats.org to RSVP by Sept. 25.
