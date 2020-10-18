Police said two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Friday in Dubuque.
John T. Quinn, 63, of Hazel Green, Wis., was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report. Gustave B. Carlson Jr., 87, of Dubuque, was evaluated at the scene but declined treatment.
The crash occurred at about 3:20 p.m. Friday on Dodge Street near the University Avenue intersection.
The report states that the drivers were westbound on Dodge Street at the time: Madeline R. Reel, 18, of Dubuque; Michael D. Dohanich, 61, of Hazel Green, Wis.; and Quinn. Carlson entered Dodge Street from the University Avenue intersection. Carlson told officers he “did not know what happened” and he struck the rear of Quinn’s vehicle. That caused Quinn to rear-end Reel’s vehicle, which then rear-ended the one driven by Dohanich.
Traffic camera footage shows that Carlson did not hit his brakes until he had already hit Quinn’s vehicle, the report states.
Carlson was cited with failure to maintain control. Quinn was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and for not having a valid license.