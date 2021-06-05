The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Charles A. Knox, 41, of 515 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Friday outside of his residence on charges of assault with injury, public intoxication and two counts of interference with official acts causing injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his son, then resisted arrest, causing minor injuries to Dubuque police officers Kane Hoffmann and Austin Weitz.
- Steven L. Shay, 45, of 2129 Graham Circle, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of second-degree harassment and interference with official acts.