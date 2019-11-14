SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
National Philanthropy Day Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. Cost: $40. Details: afpgts.org or 563-556-7878.
Salvation Army Activities, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Yoga Fury: Get Zen, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Crude hand signals and cursing welcome at this affirming class. $15 for the drop-in event.
Asbury Eagles Club Pizza Night, 5 p.m., 5900 Saratoga Road, No. 10. Pizza is made-from-scratch. Dine-in or carryout.
Audubon Society, E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road. 5:30 p.m. board meeting, 7 p.m. public program.
Friday
Midwest Yoga & Oneness Festival, 8:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St., second level. An embodied experience of oneness, release of the spirit and the exploration of yoga for all levels, shapes and sizes.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Jones Junior High Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., The Point Cafe, 2370 Rhomberg Ave.
Family Movie, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. “Toy Story 4.” Rated PG. Running time 1 hour, 40 minutes.
Why Wildlife? 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. What would happen if we didn’t have natural resources? Discover the answer in an interactive program. For grades 6-12.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Live & Local Concert Series, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 7 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) City Auditorium, 75 Bonson St. Presented by the Tri-State Homeschool Drama Troupe. Tickets are $5-$10.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau) Live, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 7 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) City Auditorium, 75 Bonson St. Presented by the Tri-State Homeschool Drama Troupe. Tickets are $5-$10.
Ian Gould, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill.
Johnnie Walker, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 Main St.
Charles Walker Band, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Create Your Own Adventures Game Creation, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Create a Choose Your Own Adventure story. For grades 6-12.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-6.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-6.
Writer’s Club, 5:45 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Interactive writing exercises for new or experienced writers. Pencils, notepads and light snacks provided. For grades 2-5.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Dubuque’s Memory Café, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Friday
Monthly Manna, Holy Rosary Church, Harriet and Wells streets, Darlington, Wis. Mobile food pantry sponsored by Catholic Charities and Second Harvest. Details: 608-776-4059.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Reformers Unanimous: Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 Main St. A 1980s-themed trivia night. Register at the Galena Public Library. Costumes are encouraged.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth, 563-580-3234.
Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.