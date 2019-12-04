ELKADER, Iowa — Clayton County’s sheriff is asking residents to be vigilant after several local burglaries that he believes could be linked to similar incidents elsewhere.
Sheriff Mike Tschirgi wrote in a recent release that there had been “several rural residential burglaries in the southwest part of the county lately, mostly during the day.”
“I believe Fayette, Buchanan and Delaware counties have been hit as well, and we believe they may be connected,” he wrote. “They are targeting hand-held tools, chainsaws or mainly items they can sell at pawnshops.”
The sheriff advised that residents should try to get the description and license plate number of any suspicious vehicles they see, then call the sheriff’s department.
He suggested that property owners could put up hidden trail cameras to “help aid us in catching the thieves if you would happen to get broken in.”
And he recommended that if homeowners are going to be gone for several days, they should have their neighbors or law enforcement check on their residences.