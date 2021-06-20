GALENA, Ill. – Chestnut Mountain Resort has launched its river cruises for the season.
The one-and-a-half-hour cruises along the Mississippi River depart at 6 p.m. every Friday through August and at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through October, according to a press release.
The cruises give guests opportunities to view wildlife, learn about the area’s history and see geographical curiosities, according to the release.
Visit chestnutmtn.com or call 800-397-1320 for more information.