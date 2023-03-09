Greenspace at the Historic Millwork District and improvements to the Central Avenue corridor are two of the projects planned by Dubuque city staff next fiscal year.
In a presentation held on Tuesday night for the city’s upcoming fiscal year 2024 budget, which will begin on July 1, Economic Development Director Jill Connors provided details on a number of capital improvement projects planned by the Economic Development Department.
One of those projects involves investing $100,000 in developing greenspace at the Historic Millwork District.
Connors said plans for a greenspace were included in the original Historic Millwork District Master Plan.
Though still in the midst of updating that plan, Connors said early indications are to create some type of central square in the district.
“We know people really want a public space to encourage others to come to the district,” Connors said.
Connors said the initial $100,000 planned to be spent next fiscal year will be used to plan and design the space, with the intention of eventually spending an additional $300,000 over the next five years to complete the project.
Another project will see the city spend about $225,000 on making improvements to the Central Avenue Corridor in conjunction with the city’s Central Avenue Corridor Streetscape Master Plan.
The plan, approved by the city in early January, calls for making various improvements to the stretch of Central Avenue from 11th to 22nd streets, including converting it from one-way to two-way, expanding sidewalks and adding on-street decorations.
Connors said the funds the city plans to use next fiscal year will likely be spent on portable improvements to the roadway, such as trash bins or benches.
“We want to be able to show progress quickly without purchasing something that would need to be torn out in the future,” Connors said.
The city must approve its upcoming budget by the end of April. A breakdown of the city department budgets presented on Tuesday are as follows:
Housing and Community Development Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $9,199,817
- Expenditures projected: $9,998,528
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 3.4% decrease
- Tax support requested: $798,711
- Tax support current year: $670,032
- Employment change: Changing a part-time inspector II position into a full-time combination inspector position, resulting in the equivalent of 36 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $35,154 to create a new full-time combination inspector position that will conduct plan review, permit approvals and inspections across all trades.
Planning Services Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $590,458
- Expenditures projected: $994,367
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 5.9% decrease
- Tax support requested: $403,909
- Tax support current year: $594,724
- Employment change: no employment changes, resulting in the equivalent of 8.38 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages: $872 to send two assistant planners or an assistant planner and planning technician to the Iowa American Planning Association Conference, $436 to allow the planning services manager to attend the Housing Iowa Conference, $139 to allow a staff member attend the Iowa Bicycle Summit to learn more about bike trail development, $148 to purchase a subscription to the Telegraph Herald, $144 to purchase City of Dubuque shirts, $652 to send a planning technician to Leadership Dubuque, $26 to enroll in the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Dubuque organization, $869 to send a planning technician to Dale Carnegie Training.
Economic Development Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $7,620,774
- Expenditures projected: $9,100,896
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 1.3% decrease
- Tax support requested: $1,480,122
- Tax support current year: $1,308,197
- Employment change: No employment changes, resulting in the equivalent of 3.75 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages: $4,581 to administer the Cultural and Entertainment District program to the current contracted service agreement with Dubuque Main Street, $3,000 to provide additional funding to the Dubuque Dream Center, $3,000 to provide additional funding to the Fountain of Youth, $3,000 to provide funds to the Creative Café networking events currently held by the DEIA Working Group, $3,265 to purchase laptop computer equipment, $2,000 to support education and training for commissioners appointed to the Arts & Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission.
