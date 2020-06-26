The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Steven K. Burrell, 25, of 1665 Washington St., was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Thursday at Dollar General, 2013 Central Ave., on a charge of assault. Court documents state that he assaulted Joshua K. Gardner, 21, of 2365 University Ave., No. 15, inside the store.
- Dylan C. Monroe, 26, of 2510 Central Ave., Apt. A., was arrested at 9 a.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Brittany A. Bronley, 19, at their residence.
- Michael M.W. Baker, 29, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.