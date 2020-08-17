The Dubuque Community Library District recently was recognized for meeting the conditions to receive the highest level of state accreditation, according to a press release from the State Library of Iowa.
In order to receive this accreditation, Iowa libraries must meet a certain level of standards including funding, staffing, library collection, public relations and more, the release states.
Michael Wright, the director of the Dubuque County Library District, said the library has been accredited for about 25 years. This isn’t the first time it has been recognized at the highest level.
“In order to qualify for state aid, a library has to be accredited,” he said. “There are multiple levels. We are accredited at the highest level.”
Wright said because of its high level of accreditation, the library district received $20,000 in state aid last year.
“It is nice to be recognized for doing a good job, and we are also eligible for the highest amount of state aid,” he said. “It is a nice little supplement to the budget.”