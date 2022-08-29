A transformation is coming soon to National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
The museum will undertake a $1.3 million renovation project at its River Discovery Center — the easternmost building on the facility’s Port of Dubuque campus. The project is due to start on Sept. 6.
Leaving the facility will be features that include a water touch wall.
“Everything will be painstakingly dismantled,” said Wendy Scardino, the museum’s vice president of development and marketing. “Our team will go through all of the artifacts and educational props and pull those out.”
The nearby stingray touch tank will remain open for the majority of the renovation period, as will the Gulf of Mexico aquarium at the easternmost end of the building.
Arriving at the facility will be new animals, 12 new standalone aquariums and a symbol of a local connection to the Pacific Ocean.
“When you first enter the space, we connect Dubuque to the world,” Scardino said. “We are working with the local Marshallese community. They are building us a boat, and we will have that right when you come in (to the renovated space). We can tell the story of the Marshall Islands and their connection to Dubuque but also what is happening to their islands as a result of climate change and sea-level rise.”
The remainder of the renovated space is devoted to American rivers and their connections with the sea.
“As you walk around, you will be taken to various rivers throughout the United States — the Pacific Northwest, New England, the Gulf of California,” Scardino said. “You will get a feel for all of the rivers that meet our one big ocean and how all of the rivers impact our one big ocean.”
Maia Davidson, the museum’s assistant curator of living collections, said the new aquariums will provide new homes for some of the museum’s existing animals while welcoming new arrivals to the facility’s roster of creatures.
“We will be bringing back a Pacific octopus. We will have a display that showcases the two American lobsters that we have side by side,” Davidson said. “We will be replicating a kelp forest and talking about the importance of kelp and algae for our environment. We will have some cold-water fish, such as the iconic Garibaldi, the nice, bright orange fish. We will be highlighting the Florida Reef Tract. We will highlight coral and fish that live there. We will have seahorses, and we will be breeding them. We will have lionfish and show how invasive they are.”
The museum received $800,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds this summer for infrastructure upgrades, a traveling exhibit and expanded marketing. That funding and private donations are supporting the renovation project.
The project has a January target completion date, although that could be impacted by supply-chain issues, construction staffing and other factors related to facility renovation and exhibit installation.
“All of the exhibits are being built internally,” said Kurt Strand, the museum’s president and CEO.
