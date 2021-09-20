WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Deb Feldmann wears her love for Tracy Byrd on her sleeve and her leg, but she said she never expected the country star to perform in her small hometown.
“That was the most exciting thing I heard, when I heard he was coming to Worthington,” Feldmann said.
Platinum-selling country artist Byrd headlined Sunday’s third annual Benefit the Vets concert Sunday at Worthington Memorial Hall.
Feldmann, who now lives in Boscobel, Wis., but comes from Worthington, participated in a meet-and-greet opportunity with Byrd prior to Sunday’s show. She wore a shirt that declared that she is addicted to Byrd’s music and has a tattoo of Byrd’s name on her left leg.
“I’m so excited — he’s the nicest guy,” said Feldmann, who has seen Byrd perform about 10 times.
Begun in 2018, the concert is a fundraiser for veterans and has previously featured country music artists the Bellamy Brothers and Mark Chestnut.
The first two fundraising concerts raised about $30,000 total, with money supporting local veterans in need, Dubuque Honor Flight and efforts to raise and train therapy dogs to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Organizer Darlene Frasher said planning for the concert takes months and requires more than 40 volunteers. Sunday’s show drew a crowd of about 650 to Worthington, which has a population of about 380 people.
“It’s a lot of work, but I really enjoy it,” Frasher said. “The first year, I remember local veterans sitting in the front row and dancing and having a really good time, and that just melted my heart.”
Efforts to host a concert in 2020 ran aground. Planned headliner Joe Diffie died in March 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.
“We tried our darnedest to get new entertainment but most of them canceled their whole tours because of COVID,” Frasher said.
Plans to hold an outdoor version of the concert with two acts were ultimately scrapped because of the pandemic.
Werner Hellmer, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel, and his wife, Michelle, both of Durango, were attending their second Benefit the Vets concert Sunday.
“The people in this area really do a lot for veterans,” said Werner Hellmer, who is a part-time practicing attorney in Dyersville.
Werner Hellmer received a quilt during a “Quilts of Valor” ceremony prior to Sunday’s concert.
“It’s overwhelming — I did not expect it,” he said.
Byrd noted the significance of Sunday’s event when speaking to the Telegraph Herald before taking the stage.
“Veterans should be important to all of us, and I think mostly they are across the country,” he said. “I hate it when I see them not being praised and thanked like they should be, so this event here has certainly been doing that for several years now. We’re glad to be a part of it. They came in with the flags this afternoon to practice their approach and it made goosebumps go up the back of my neck.”
Byrd said he looked forward to playing before the Worthington audience.
“All my career I’ve played big places and small towns,” he said. “I honestly probably have more fun in the small towns — because of the intimacy of it. The way the people are and usually the crowds are closer to you and you can make better verbal contact and eye contact with them. Big shows sometimes, you can’t see past the second or third rows because the lights are in your eyes.”