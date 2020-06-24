Efforts to rename Dubuque’s airport terminal in honor of a pioneering Black World War II combat pilot advanced Tuesday as community support builds.
The all-white Dubuque Regional Airport Commission voted unanimously to establish a subcommittee to review a petition filed by Dubuque resident Dawnelle Gordon to name the airport terminal in honor of Robert L. Martin, a Dubuque native and Tuskegee Airman.
Airport Commission Chairman Douglas Brotherton said the commission is receptive to naming the terminal for Martin, and will work with Gordon and Martin’s family to study suitable options.
“We’re going to move forward, and, hopefully, come up with a solution that meets everyone’s approval and moves our community forward,” Brotherton said after the meeting.
Nearly 1,000 individuals had signed the online petition as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Organizations such as the Dubuque Black Men Coalition and Switching Places Foundation support the effort and urged residents via social media to sign the petition amidst a national reckoning over race relations in America.
“It would show Dubuque has changed when it comes to the way it looks at African Americans in the community, and would show the growth of the community,” said Dereka Williams, co-founder of the Switching Places Foundation.
The group was formed as an outgrowth of peaceful protests and rallies held in Dubuque to promote racial unity and equity in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.
The Dubuque Branch of the NAACP has had the airport naming “on its agenda” since an Illinois post office was named in honor of the Black aviator in 2019, said President Anthony Allen.
“We need to put up Americans who really stood for that flag, and honored that flag — flew for that flag, flew for what the flag really means: Freedom and opportunity to stand up and protest,” Allen said.
Martin, who died in 2018 at the age of 99, had said he flew “63 and a half” missions as part of the group of the first African Americans to fly for the U.S. military.
The Dubuque Senior High School graduate was shot down in 1945 over German-occupied territory. Martin spent five weeks trying to return to Allied lines with the help of anti-fascist Yugoslav partisans, said his daughter, Gabrielle Martin.
“After (the war), he thought things would be different,” Gabrielle Martin said of race relations in America. “I think he would be very sad (today) that young Black men were continuing to die at the hands of police after fighting, essentially, to make lives better — that we can treat people better.”
Martin said she and her family support the petition. Doing so, she said, would serve “as a symbolic beacon” to future generations for racial healing, unity and equity.
Kim Rowe, a University of Dubuque aviation graduate, who had approached airport officials in 2014 about naming the airport after the Tuskegee Airman, echoed the sentiment.
“If we’re going to continue to tear down the monuments of Confederate heroes and others that embodied racist ideologies, you need to replace them with monuments and statues that immortalize people like Bob Martin that fought for equality and the rights and liberties of others,” Rowe said.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing said he hopes to bring a recommendation back before the commission for approval at its next meeting July 27.