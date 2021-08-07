A new Illinois law that makes a variety of updates to the state’s gun-control legislation has garnered a range of responses from local stakeholders.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill this week to make changes to the Illinois Firearms Owner Identification card system.
Under the existing program, Illinois residents who want to purchase or possess guns or ammunition must apply for and be approved to receive a card. Applicants must have not been convicted of a felony, not have been a patient in a mental health facility in the past five years and not be diagnosed with an intellectual disability, among other qualifications.
The new law marks the first update to the program since it was introduced in 1968.
The legislation expands background checks to all gun sales in the state beginning in 2024 and invests in community-based mental health programs in “communities most impacted by gun violence,” along with other changes, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
The legislation also creates a stolen-gun database and requires Illinois State Police to monitor both state and federal databases for prohibited gun buyers. The state police also must remove guns from people who have revoked FOID cards and have not surrendered their weapons.
The new legislation takes effect on Jan. 1, 2022, other than the universal background check provision, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2024, the release states.
William Hollenbeck, owner of Three Nails Gunsmithing in East Dubuque, Ill., said he likes most of the updates in the new legislation.
“I like the fact that finally, they’re going to do something to streamline and make it quicker to take the gun if a person gets his FOID card revoked,” Hollenbeck said.
The FOID card program has seen serious backlogs for new applicants and current cardholders who wish to renew their cards. Hollenbeck’s wife recently waited 14 months to get her card renewed.
The new law seeks to streamline the program by creating a combined FOID and concealed carry license and allowing cardholders to apply to renew their license six months before it expires.
Galena, Ill., Police Chief Eric Hefel said he is not sure if these efforts will lead to a positive impact for FOID applicants facing long delays.
“I think it’s already become an issue that should have been addressed probably a long time ago,” he said. “It may help future applicants, but I don’t think it’s going to help the people who are waiting now.”
Hollenbeck said he also wasn’t sure whether efforts to streamline the process would reduce wait times to receive FOID cards.
“That’s a whole lot of promises I don’t think they’ll be able to fulfill, to be honest,” he said.
However, he generally is pleased with the updates to the FOID card program. He said he supports the system as a whole because the cards are an easy way for him to verify that a customer can legally purchase a weapon.
“With the FOID card, that little piece of plastic is a little peace of mind for me that they’ve already had some kind of background check done on them,” he said. “(Residents of other states) don’t have to show me a FOID card, so I don’t know who I’m handing that firearm to.”
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, opposes the FOID card system and filed a bill in February that would have eliminated it completely.
“I wasn’t supportive of (the new legislation), and I will continue to be in opposition to any conversation related to FOID card enhancements or improvements, because they do nothing for public safety,” he said this week.
Chesney has expressed concerns that FOID cards largely duplicate federal background checks and make it harder for citizens to legally own firearms. He said the legislation’s efforts to streamline the process might lead to “an overall improvement of the broken system,” but he still feels the program is unconstitutional.
“What (the legislation) hasn’t addressed is the constitutional crisis that the underlying bill presents, and the false narrative that this is going to improve safety,” he said. “Put simply, bad people don’t care about this. They aren’t going to follow the old law or the new law, so this just unfairly regulates law-abiding gun owners.”