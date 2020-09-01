MANCHESTER, Iowa — David Waterhouse had not intended to return home to Manchester. But after finishing college, he was not sure what to do next and relented to working with his dad and grandpa, who owned the Manchester Livestock Auction.
Although he told himself his career would not be like his dad’s, he stayed. And after 27 years, he is so glad he did.
“It was the greatest choice I ever made in my life,” David said.
David’s dad, Marvin Waterhouse, started the livestock auction with David’s grandfather, Wes, and two local farmers in 1983. Recently, the Waterhouse family announced the decision to sell the operation to the National Farmers Organization, which was looking to expand its location, said Austin Lueck, a buyer with National Farmers Organization.
“A few months ago, the Waterhouse family approached us, and we were looking to upgrade,” he said. “It’s more convenient and (will be) faster to get the producers’ cattle and get them marketed. Everything will flow so much easier.”
The decision to sell did not come easy, David said. Last winter, he met with his dad and their partner, Bill Havertape, to discuss the future of the business.
“I tell people it was a harder decision for me because it was something my dad started,” David said. “It just came down to a business decision that this is the time to move forward with something different. There are definitely mixed emotions there.”
David said he, his dad and their partner did not want to sell to just anybody but to someone they knew would continue to serve the agriculture industry in eastern Iowa. The National Farmers Organization was a company they felt sure about.
“Austin (Lueck) and Nathan (Wessels) are trusted in this area,” he said. “You always want to sell a business to someone that is known and trusted.”
The most difficult part about no longer having the livestock auction is not selling the business but leaving behind the relationships he and his family have built throughout the years, David said.
“The hardest part about losing the business is the friendships we have made,” he said. “We have almost become family with some of them. That’s what makes it bittersweet is moving on to the next chapter and not having those relationships we’ve built over the past 37 years.”
But it isn’t just David who feels the loss, said locals in the agriculture industry like Mike Ryan who have worked with the Waterhouse family for decades.
“To have David and Marvin as part of the community — they are second to none as first-class citizens for what they do for the community,” Ryan said. “David is such an asset to the beef industry. I hope he stays with the cattle industry.”
Ultimately, it was time, David said. His family’s other business, Waterhouse Realty & Auctioneers, will remain intact and will continue to host house sales, land sales and more.
“We get to meet a lot more people through the livestock auction, but we will still be out and about serving the agriculture industry,” he said. “We are still dealing with farmers one-on-one.”