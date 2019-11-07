EPWORTH, Iowa — A Western Dubuque High School student took home a top prize at a statewide color guard competition last week.
Hannah Stoner took first place in the large school color guard contest at the Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association’s state solo competition in Newton.
Stoner serves as captain of WD’s color guard and competed at the state contest with more than 40 students, according to Band Director Michael Omarzu. She performed a routine to “Paint It Black.”
According to Omarzu, this is the first time a Western Dubuque High School student has been named a color guard state champion.
Two other local students also earned top-three finishes at the state contest. Leah Krantz, from Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville, Iowa, placed third in Class III dance. Kaylee Hogan, from Western Dubuque High School, placed third in Class VII dance.