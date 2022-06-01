Police said a then-Dubuque restaurant manager attacked his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend last year outside of his place of employment.
Tyrell J.M. Cooper, 28, of 518 Rhomberg Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 5:18 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree burglary.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded on June 3, 2021, to Your Pie, 806 Wacker Drive, after a disturbance was reported. Cooper, then a manager at Your Pie, reported that his ex-girlfriend Khalea K. Neal, 27, and her new boyfriend, Timothy R. Bertucci, 32, of 1170 McGregor Drive, came into the restaurant.
Cooper denied Neal and Bertucci service and followed the pair to their vehicle, documents state.
Cooper reported Bertucci was “provoking him to fight” and said Bertucci grabbed a gun from the glove box, documents state. Cooper said he punched Bertucci through the driver’s window, causing him to drop the gun.
Police interviewed Bertucci on July 13, documents state. Bertucci reported Cooper punched him through the driver’s window multiple times, causing Bertucci to chip a tooth. Bertucci denied grabbing a gun.
Surveillance video shows Cooper rushing to the driver’s window after Bertucci parks in the curbside pickup spot and punching him through the driver’s window multiple times. Bertucci exited the vehicle, and the two exchanged punches before patrons separated them, documents state.