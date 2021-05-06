PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials have pledged to become a “zero-waste” campus within the next 14 years.
Chancellor Dennis J. Shields announced the commitment during the school’s recent Earth Day celebration, according to a press release.
The release states that a zero-waste campus diverts 90% of its unwanted items from landfills, through recycling, composting or reusing.
“Becoming a zero-waste campus is the next step in UW-Platteville’s efforts to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of the university,” Shields stated in the release. “What is most encouraging about this initiative is witnessing the students’ enthusiasm and dedication to leading this change during a particularly challenging academic year.”
A group of students, including Madi Belland, Megan Belongeay, Spencer Butterfield, Krystle Hader, Megan Kaufmann, Ryan Lodico, Lucas Turpin and Rowan Wirth initiated the effort, according to the release.
More than 400 students signed a petition seeking institutional commitment to the zero-waste plan, and 17 university-sanctioned organizations signed a coalition letter seeking the same goal. In a recent student governance referendum, 78.7% of voting students responded in favor of the zero-waste commitment.