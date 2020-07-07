Iowa’s four Catholic bishops have asked President Donald Trump to commute the death sentence of an drug dealer convicted of murdering five people.
Dustin L. Honken, formerly of Britt, Iowa, is scheduled for execution on Friday, July 17. Honken was convicted at trial in 2004 of five counts of murder during a continuing criminal enterprise and numerous other counts. The jury found that he killed two drug dealers who were to testify against him during a 1993 investigation, a mother and her two children.
In a letter, the bishops ask that Trump “commute Mr. Honken’s sentence, as well as the sentences of others to be executed this summer, from death to life without the possibility of parole.”
“It is a duty of the state to punish offenders and defend the common good and this would still be accomplished by commuting his sentence,” the letter states.
The letter, signed by Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels, Davenport Bishop Thomas Zinkula, Des Moines Bishop William Joensen and Sioux City Bishop R. Walker Nickless, also is posted at iowacatholicconference.org/
The letter states that the bishops are concerned “that the death penalty contributes to a growing disrespect for the sacredness of all human life. We believe that state-sanctioned killing would not deter or end violence, but instead perpetuate a cycle of violence.”