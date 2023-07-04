Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
DICKEYVILLE, Wis. – Dickeyville-Paris Fire Department will host its 13th annual Firehouse Fun Day and Street Dance next month.
The event is from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 15, at the fire department in Dickeyville, 300 Splinter Ave.
A hog roast will begin at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per plate. A silent auction will be held from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
The street dance starts at 8:30 p.m., featuring Meatplow. There is a $6 cover charge.
