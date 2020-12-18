BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue and Jackson County officials are asking for community input on enhancements to Felderman Park in the city.
The Felderman Park Committee released a preliminary, conceptual vision of the park, and now an online survey is available that allows community members to provide input.
“We thought about, in a perfect world, ‘What would we like to see?’” said Abbey Skrivseth, city administrator/clerk and Felderman Park Committee member. “We didn’t consider cost or time frame, but, ‘What would citizens want there?’”
As trail connections, trout fishing and soccer fields were added to Felderman Park over the years, Skrivseth said a desire grew to move the compost pile located in the park. The pile initially only was supposed to be in the park for a short time, she said, but it’s been there now for years.
After asking City Council members about moving the compost, she said, they agreed but wanted a plan for what would take its place. Thus, brainstorming about park additions began.
Jackson County Economic Alliance Director Nicolas Hockenberry said his office helps facilitate Hometown Pride projects to improve local communities, which is how it got involved with Felderman Park ideas. The alliance also was part of the project several years ago that connected city and state trails with a Felderman Park pedestrian bridge.
“We’ve done a little bit of legwork pre-COVID,” he said. “We met with students at both the Catholic and public school in Bellevue and said, ‘What do you use the park for now, and what would you like to see there?’”
Making a list of project options now will help target future grant opportunities in the years ahead, he added.
Some current ideas include improving access to Mill Creek, which borders the park, with a fishing platform or a ramp to the creek. The city already was awarded a grant to do creek bank stabilization for better fishing conditions, which will be discussed at the council meeting on Monday, Dec. 21.
“It’s the only urban park creek that is stocked with trout by the Iowa (Department of Natural Resources) in the state of Iowa,” Hockenberry said. “It’s a unique amenity.”
Plans also include adding lighting to the soccer fields on which Bellevue school teams play. People already expressed an interest in having permanent restrooms there, rather than the current portable toilets. Constructing a concession stand has also been brought up.
Another idea is adding a play space aimed toward younger children or those with sensory issues, Hockenberry said. Adding this wouldn’t compete with the playgrounds already in Bellevue but instead would offer something new for more people to enjoy, he said.
“We want to make sure communities are taking quality of life, whether that’s through park assets or housing development, into a more holistic perspective so they can say, ‘We have a place for everyone,’” he said.