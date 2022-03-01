GALENA, Ill. — A substantial lodging development will move forward in the City of Galena.
In front of a crowd of more than 100 people, the Galena City Council approved, on a 5-2 vote, a rezoning request for a planned unit development for a proposed resort project, The Parker, to be located on the southeast edge of town.
Council Members Jerry Westemeier, Bobby Hahn, Marc McCoy, Jerry Kieffer and Katie Wienen voted in favor of the agreement, while Council Member Pam Bernstein and Mayor Terry Renner voted against it.
“To me, the plans are written well, drawn well and I think it’s going to be an asset to the community,” said Westemeier.
The Parker would feature the restoration of the Galena Marine Hospital at 1304 Park Ave. and the eventual construction of more than 100 cottages surrounding it, along with a vineyard, walking trails, a restaurant/event space and other amenities.
The project would be completed in four phases, with the first including the hospital renovation and construction of 32 cottages, a six-acre vineyard and walking trails.
The second phase would add 40 cottages, while the third would involve construction of a café building and “main building.” The main building would be surrounded by four acres of gardens and would include a restaurant, outdoor pool and spa, event center and guest rooms.
In the fourth phase, about 40 more cottages and eight guesthouses would be added, along with a winery and expanded walking trails.
At a meeting of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals last month, a split vote meant the board sent no recommendation about the project to the City Council. All council members and Renner verified during Monday’s meeting that they had read the minutes and presentation materials from the zoning board meeting.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, a petition opposing the project and signed by more than 500 people from not only Galena but a variety of U.S. cities and states was submitted to the mayor and council members.
“As impressed as I am with this project, I’m also concerned by the fact that over 300 residents within the city limits have asked us to vote ‘no’ on this proposal,” Bernstein said.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, seven people addressed the council, with three speaking in favor of the project and four speaking against it.
Those opposed to the project expressed their concerns about its potential negative environmental impacts, as well as increased traffic and related safety concerns. Many also noted that they believe the project does not conform to the city’s comprehensive plan and land use map.
“It would set a precedent for what the priorities are for the future of our community,” said Galena resident Pat Smith. “This proposal is just too much, too fast and the wrong place.”
Resident Rick Vojta argued that the comprehensive plan does encourage development along the city’s edges and that the project could help support infrastructure advancement.
“We do a lot of talking about economic development and how we lack the resources to fix our infrastructure problems,” he said. “This project would significantly expand the commercial tax base, which is the only path forward to raise the money we need to address the problems we face.”
Following public comment, council members addressed each criterion for determining whether rezoning should be approved. These included the project’s compatibility with the surrounding area and the comprehensive plan, as well as a community need for the project.
McCoy praised the project’s emphasis on restoring the Marine Hospital and the developers’ promise to open portions of the hospital to the public.
“It’s our long-forgotten landmark, and now we’re going to have a way to get to that landmark,” he said.
Wienen expressed her appreciation for developers’ efforts to design the project using technologies such as low-impact lighting.
“I like how the project has downlit lighting and (the cottages) have birch colored siding, so it will blend into the landscape,” she said.
Renner, however, noted that he did not see a need for the project in the community.
“I think that … there’s probably a need for some lodging, but I don’t know about 144 rooms of lodging,” he said.
Council members also discussed whether the project would increase traffic demands and preserve the area’s natural resources.
Bernstein cited traffic demands and the potential for additional crashes on U.S. 20 and on Blackjack Road due to heightened traffic as one of her “main concerns” about the project.
Hahn noted that although traffic would likely increase, he did not view it as likely to be “any worse than a big weekend at Chestnut (Mountain Resort).”
As the project moves forward, the City Council will need to approve the annexation of the approximately 55 acres of the proposed 80-acre development that are currently located outside city limits. City Administrator Mark Moran said that process requires a public hearing and will likely take place no earlier than the end of March.