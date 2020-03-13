A Dubuque man faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to neglecting to care for his girlfriend’s baby.
Mark D. Ward, 28, of 605 Bluff St., No. 207, and his girlfriend, Iesha D. Searcy, 29, of 1430½ Washington St., were arrested in February 2018 on warrants charging neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. The two were the primary caregivers of Searcy’s then-9-month-old daughter.
The girl weighed 10 pounds, 8 ounces upon being seen by a dietitian on Aug. 15, 2018, documents state. The infant was hospitalized upon a follow-up visit two days later at Medical Associates, when a doctor found her to be “severely malnourished.”
“Without medical intervention, (the girl) could have developed serious physical problems and even death,” documents state.
The baby quickly started gaining weight while being “properly fed” in the hospital, according to police.
Ward’s sentencing hearing has been set for May 4.
Searcy has pleaded not guilty to her charges. Her next hearing is set for March 23.