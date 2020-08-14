CASCADE, Iowa — A free event next week in Dubuque County will highlight agricultural topics including soil health and water quality.
The Dubuque County Farmer Field Day will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Miller family farm, 30332 Goose Hill Road, Cascade, according to a press release.
Scheduled speakers include Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Dubuque County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dave Baker, among others.
The event is hosted by the City of Dubuque, Dubuque County, Iowa Corn Growers Association, U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Dubuque Soil and Water Conservation District.
Limited space is available because of social-distancing requirements and reservations are required.
Reserve a place by contacting Eric Nie at 319-404-7339 or enie@dbq.edu.