A registered sex offender living in Dubuque was sentenced this week to seven years in prison for having sexual contact with another underage girl.
Nathan L. Lantz, 28, of 36 W. Fourth St., No. 625, last month entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of lascivious acts with a child and violation of the sex offender registry. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, though the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Court documents state a woman in January reported Lantz sexually abused her daughter, who was younger than 13. The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of sexual abuse.
Documents said the girl told police that Lantz sexually assaulted her twice. The two know each other.
Lantz was required to register as a sex offender because of a 2011 conviction in Illinois for sex abuse of a girl younger than 13.
Documents also state Lantz lived at a Dubuque residence within 1,000 feet of Eisenhower Elementary School between November and January, violating his registry restrictions.
Prosecutors recommended that Lantz be sentenced to five years for the lascivious acts conviction and two years for the registry violation, with the sentences to be served at the same time.
But Iowa District Court Judge Alan Heavens sentenced Lantz to serve the two prison terms consecutively. Heavens said he imposed the sentence given the nature of the offenses, Lantz’s prior criminal history and his seeming lack of remorse for his actions.
Lantz also was given a 10-year special sentence. A special sentence means Lantz could be subject to commitment back into custody if, after his prison term, he is deemed to be a danger to the public.