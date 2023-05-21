Many members of Dubuque’s homeless population will attest that most people just don’t grasp their situation.
“We don’t all got it like other people got it,” said Abinadi Santos. “You’ve got to put yourself in other people’s shoes.”
Local agencies recently have reported an apparent rise in homelessness in Dubuque, based on both demand for area services and formal counts conducted in coordination with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The annual point-in-time count conducted by Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa in January found 16 unsheltered residents in the city, more than double the seven counted last year.
More broadly, largely rural areas — such as Dubuque County — saw a 6% increase in the total number of homeless people from 2020 to 2022, according to HUD’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report.
Officials have noted many factors that have contributed to the rise in homelessness, such as the rising cost and decreasing availability of housing, loss of income in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increased prevalence of mental health conditions, among others.
What the data points don’t show, however, is the lived experience of those who experience homelessness in Dubuque.
The city of Dubuque is an influx point for people who are unhoused and housing insecure throughout the area, largely due to its relative abundance of privately-run social services offering housing and regular meals.
Along with the emergency men’s shelter at Dubuque Rescue Mission, the city has shelters for women and survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse, as well as Almost Home, one of the few shelters in the country specifically aimed at men with children. A broad network of local congregations and nonprofits work in conjunction to feed people of all stripes.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with several local residents experiencing homelessness about their backgrounds, daily lives and what it is like to be homeless in Dubuque.
The residents come from a variety of backgrounds. Some have experienced housing insecurity their entire lives. Others enjoyed relatively stable existences until unforeseen factors compromised their livelihood, mental health or living conditions — sometimes all at once.
Most residents interviewed for this story lived in Dubuque for some time before becoming homeless. Santos was born outside of the United States but has lived in the country since age 4.
Some provided their full names and allowed the TH to photograph them. Others declined to be photographed or requested that only their first name be used.
Here is what they had to say about their experiences.
How did you last find yourself homeless?
Abinadi Santos, 22, lives at Dubuque Rescue Mission
“I ended up in a hospital for suicide, and I didn’t have anywhere to go, so I went to Hillcrest (Family Services). Then I went to Mount Pleasant (Home). Then I didn’t have money for rent, so I came here.”
Breyana Wilder, 27, squatting in a Dubuque apartment at time of interview
“I was talking to a girl. I came up here (from Columbus, Ohio) to try and be with her. … I’ve been helping her with her kids, doing household (stuff), and then she ran off on me. So she left me in a situation where I don’t have no money, no nothing.
“She even left her two cats with me. I’m trying to get to the humane society to drop them off.”
Chris, 59, lives outdoors in Dubuque
“I was terminated from my job two months before COVID started. I received unemployment for a year. … I got $2,500 of unemployment, and then they changed their mind. That’s wrong. And then I was evicted, and then I ended up here on the street.”
Beverly, 62, lives outdoors in Dubuque
“My husband passed away, and I sold the house. That property only got me four years of income, and nobody will hire a cripple.”
Randy Snider, 62, lives at Dubuque Rescue Mission
“To make a long story short, I’ve been dealing with alcohol problems for years. I got sober for a year and a half, and then I fall off the wagon. Nine months here, six months here. The last time, I was out of (the rescue mission) for three months, and I didn’t actually get evicted, I just didn’t get my lease renewed.”
Samantha Peterson, 34, unhoused at time of interview, now lives at Teresa Shelter in Dubuque
“I was living in my apartment and I was dealing with some harassment in the building, so I did not pay my rent. … My friend recently pled guilty to federal drug charges and received seven years. He was innocent of some of the things he was charged with, and the people harassing me did not like that I defended him and told on them.”
Have you experienced housing insecurity in the past?
Snider
“I was thinking about that yesterday when I came here, how many times I’ve been (at the mission). I moved here in 2010, and I’ve probably been here four times. Maybe five.”
“I didn’t really lose control of things until probably 2006. I was working at a place for like 14 years, and then they shut the plant down. … I worked at a place that made mobile home frames and, you know, there was the housing problem back then and the mortgages.”
“In four years I went through my 401(k), living on side jobs, painting barns, (stuff) like that.”
Peterson
“When I was younger. I was 17, and my dad committed suicide. I had been in foster care, and he got me back, and then he committed suicide. I went to a homeless youth program in Colorado called Urban Peak of Denver. Homelessness was off and on for me from that point until I was 26.”
Santos
“Growing up, my mama couldn’t afford rent. We couldn’t stay places. We had to move every year or two. I quit school. I was working wherever I could, and I didn’t work a lot of places because I didn’t have documents.”
What does daily life look like for you right now?
Beverly
“I spend a lot of time trying to charge (my wheelchair) because the charger goes bad. They’re bringing me a new one tomorrow.”
Snider
“I’ve been trying to get my physical self back into shape. I’m just now feeling a little more sure of myself because when you go on a bender with hard alcohol at my age, it kind of drains you out. Now I’m just working around the mission, cleaning, trying to get my head right.”
Santos
“I wake up, go to work, come back, hang out with friends. Do laundry on my off days.”
Chris
“I’ve been trying to start applying (for jobs) through the library, apply through the computer. I can’t run a computer. … I was born before that.
“Every day is trying to hustle a buck, get a cigarette.”
Wilder
“We really don’t have food at the house, so we come here (to the rescue mission). I just stay out of the house and try to keep the house clean.”
Peterson
“I’ve had my cat with me, Pixie. We’ve kind of been wandering around all day, and then I wait until a little bit later at night to sleep on the police station floor on the lobby. I’m able to let my cat out in places where people don’t really go in and out of, so she can roam and don’t have to be stuck in a cage.”
How does the Dubuque community treat you as a homeless person?
Chris
“The housing authority doesn’t do much. They’ve got a (housing choice) voucher program — second Tuesday of every month you have to have it in there (to apply to be on the waitlist). I did it today, but you have to have it in again the same time next month.”
Snider
“Definitely the police know who I am. I’ve gotten quite a few intoxes. They see me on sight. It’s nothing like the guy who robs houses. It’s more like, ‘I wonder if Randy’s drunk.’
“The area’s nice, though. Couldn’t be better. It’s a city that has a meal every single night for people who can’t afford to eat.”
Peterson
“I don’t really get harassed by police. I don’t get bad remarks from, you know, professional people of any kind, really. I’ve had, maybe a few tiffs with people, but I feel like if you communicate with them and you’re nice to them, because what you’re experiencing isn’t their fault, they’re nice to you.”
Santos
“I feel like the cops leave you alone if you’re homeless. I guess if you sleep in the wrong parks. But like, what’s the point? We’re homeless, bro.”
Beverly
“The police and residents are good. City staff is bulls--- because they want to kick us all out.
“I got kicked out of the parking area. After that I went over to the mission garden. … They couldn’t touch me there. The city doesn’t want to do anything to help us. We’re an eyesore.”
What’s the biggest challenge you face?
Snider
“Staying sober, that’s pretty much the bottom line.”
Chris
“Getting from here to where I want because of jobs.
“Last summer, I had a job out at the casino. They wanted me to be on time, but I couldn’t make it there. It was $14 an hour. I didn’t make it a week, didn’t even get a full paycheck.”
Beverly
“For me, it would be the bathrooms because they lock the bathrooms in the parking ramps and we can’t use them. Well, they do that for everybody, but I have to run down to the Oky Doky or someplace.”
Peterson
“Feeling good enough to get through everything, whether it’s emotional, physical, and just trying to push through it when it feels like everything’s bogged down, when you feel like there’s no solution.”
Who has helped you get by?
Beverly
“Here (the rescue mission). The police. They brought me food, made sure I have blankets if I needed them, a place to stay.”
Peterson
“I had a really hard time getting (Pixie) the rabies vaccination, the updated rabies vaccination that she needed in order to get into the Teresa Shelter. And actually thanks to an officer who called the humane society for me, I was able to get the rabies vaccination for free.
“And then Shelby (Eipperle, community services advocate at Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa) has been trying to help me put in applications for other housing opportunities. She has helped me with job applications. She’s helped me with litter box stuff.”
Snider
“People that have helped me (at the rescue mission), the staff. There’s a lady who used to work here. … She’s a friend. Her and her husband, they’ve actually helped me quite a bit.
“She’s always there to help me. They own some rental properties, and if they ever need anything done, like that they’ll call me. They’re just supportive like that.”
What don’t people get about being homeless?
Santos
“They just think we’re bums and don’t want to do (things). But it’s like, I want to be moving, I want to get food and some money and an apartment and a girl. I don’t want to live like this.”
“… They would believe I’m lazy for not wanting to do (things), but I didn’t have the documents to work (until this year). It’s really hard to do (things) because you need paperwork for everything.”
Beverly
“They don’t get the fact that we’re homeless. We can’t pack it up and go home. The city says there’s a homeless problem, and then they try to push us out instead of help us out.”
Snider
“That’s a hard one. I don’t know. If they’re not alcoholic or not addicts, if they’re just regular people without having a vice, they probably wouldn’t understand it. A lot of people are still ignorant to the fact that there are alcoholics and drug addicts.”
What are your plans for the future?
Chris
“My next step would be to get an apartment without having to pay for it. The state can pay for it. Then I can get a job and pay for a percentage.”
Wilder
“My ex-girlfriend offered to take me in. She said she was going to drive up to Columbus to get me. So I’m just going to get a job and focus on me.
“This was a life lesson. I’m not doing this again — moving states for people.”
Santos
“I’m about to leave in a week or two. I’m going to go to a group home, and then get my own apartment.”
Snider
“(My friend), when she gets back from Florida, she’s going to help me keep my head straight. She’s got a bunch of work to do on her house. So if I can keep busy, that’s best for me. I don’t have time to sit around and drink.”
Peterson
“I’m just trying to do something with myself, whether that’s go to school, get a house.
“I really want to do something with law enforcement in the realm of working with people in corrections or as a substance abuse counselor and being able to help people who are homeless and addicted to drugs. I want to help people reintegrate.”
