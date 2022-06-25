Wearing a bright yellow T-shirt and a big smile, 10-year-old Claire Kohlhaas prepared to heave a plastic javelin across Rock Bowl Stadium at Loras College on Friday morning.
“Do you remember how to hold it?” asked Loras All-Sports Camp coach Stevie Lambe, as she helped Claire adjust her grip. “Way up at the top and pull your arm straight back.”
Claire ran sideways into the prepared throwing circle, planted her feet and hurled the javelin 23 feet.
Claire and about 500 of her peers were participating in the Camp Olympics to mark the end of the first weeklong session of Loras All-Sports Camp, which welcomed campers for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had two years of not having smiling faces in the Rock Bowl in the summer,” said Camp Director Tom Kult on Friday. “ … This has truly been an awesome week.”
Launched in 1982, the camp provides area children an intensive introduction to a variety of sporting skills.
Participants choose three sports on which to focus during the week — one “major” and two “minors.” The camp offers more than 30 sports, from biking and tennis to fishing and rugby. Kult said this year, lawn games were added to the list.
“We have a lot of the traditional sports, but not all kids want to do something like baseball, volleyball (or) softball, so we try to do different things that get them active and challenge them coordination-wise,” he said ahead of Friday’s activities.
On Friday, two groups of students smacked a ball around a gaga ball pit, leaping and dodging to avoid being hit.
Piper Marshall, 9, received a high-five from her counselor after being eliminated from the game.
“It’s really fun,” the young Dubuque resident said of the camp. “I really liked my major: track and field.”
Across the field, another group of children sprinted down the track in a 100-meter dash, with their teammates screaming encouragement from the sidelines.
Asbury, Iowa, resident Ivy Hoden, 10, was attending the camp for the first time. She enjoyed the variety of activities she got to try during the week, including kickball, cricket and nine-square.
“I had a great time. It was amazing,” she said. “My favorite part was all the cheering and playing all the games.”
About 2,000 students ages 7 to 14 will attend the camp over four weeks this summer, with most campers staying in the college’s residence halls during the week.
Kult said camp staff strive to give students a high-quality athletic experience while also emphasizing fair play, Christian values and sportsmanship.
“Of the 2,000 kids, probably none of them will become professional athletes, but these values are what they can take into their life, to jobs, to families and to any sports they compete in,” he said.
