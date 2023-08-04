Dubuque city officials and members of the business community held their first developers roundtable last week, but its overall reception was mixed.
The private meeting held Thursday afternoon included about 70 attendees. Business owners, developers and city staff gathered to discuss and propose measures that could help improve the relationship between the business community and the city that developers say is fragmented.
Contacted by the TH this week, several local developers said they believed the meeting was a strong first step. John Gronen, owner of Dubuque-based development company Gronen, originally proposed the meetings in a spring letter to city officials.
“I was very pleased that this has been one of the several steps that have been taken by both the public and private sector,” Gronen said. “I think it was really good.”
Gronen’s letter was one of several sent to City Council members this spring by developers and business owners expressing concern over the city’s attitude toward the business community. Those communications included a May 10 letter signed by 26 business owners, developers and business officials claiming they, and others, have faced intimidation, use of leverage to shift costs onto developers and delay tactics on the part of the city. Some of the letters’ signatories said the alleged issues resulted in several developments being delayed or canceled.
A developers roundtable previously was facilitated by the city years ago but was discontinued in 2010 due to a lack of interest from business owners. While several developers said they appreciate its revival, not all of them shared Gronen’s enthusiasm for the first meeting.
Joel Callahan, president and owner of Callahan Construction, said he felt the meeting was ineffectual in actually addressing the issues developers have with the city. He remains skeptical that any significant changes will occur.
“I think it was a controlled scenario put on by the city through GDDC (Greater Dubuque Development Corp.),” Callahan said. “I feel like we’ve been down this road before.”
The meeting was facilitated by Dave Lyons, strategic initiatives consultant for GDDC, who on Wednesday said the meeting did manage to highlight several specific problems developers face when working with the city.
“I thought it was a good meeting,” he said. “We had a surprisingly wide range of business and development community members, and we had an equally wide range of input.”
Lyons said the first meeting was designed around proposing improvements for the city’s design-review team, which developers have previously claimed often slows down or inhibits local projects.
He added that other topics of concern were also brought up by the business community, including:
- The shift of “public infrastructure” costs to private development.
- City land cost and lease requirements that do not reflect market realities.
- City development and negotiation processes that require expenses and delays that are not required by state law or local ordinance.
Lyons said there was a general sentiment among attendees that the relationship between the city and the development community remains a point of friction, and that there were calls to make efforts to increase trust between the public and private sectors.
Callahan said many developers expressed their frustration over the behavior of city leadership toward developers.
“(Developers) were definitely saying that leadership needs to change,” he said. “The word culture rang out several times in that last half hour (of the meeting.)”
Local developer Jim Gantz echoed that sentiment.
“A lot of the meeting was about culture,” Gantz said.
When reached by the TH on Thursday, Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen, who also attended the roundtable, said he was thankful for the business community’s candor and believes it will help the city make improvements to its practices.
“I as an individual, and we as an organization, are going to take that input and work to get better as we would always like to be,” he said. “I realize that we were all there for the same reason. We love Dubuque, and we all want to see it get better.”
Lyons said the next developers roundtable is scheduled for Aug. 24 and will likely focus on the cost-sharing requirement imposed on developers by the city for infrastructure improvements tied to their developments.