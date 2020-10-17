SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Three people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County.
Edmond Lee, 65, of Chicago, was airlifted for treatment to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. His passenger, Su Ying Lee, 63, also of Chicago, and the second driver, Adam C. Johnson, 56, of Galena, both were taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena.
The crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of West Stagecoach Trail and North Elizabeth-Scales Mound Road, south of Scales Mound. A press release states that Johnson was eastbound on West Stagecoach while Edmond Lee was northbound on North Elizabeth-Scales Mound Road. As both vehicles entered the intersection, Lee failed to yield the right of way to Johnson, causing Johnson’s vehicle to hit Lee’s.