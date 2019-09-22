Three people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Dubuque.
Jordan I. Draffkorn, 19, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to a Dubuque police report. Douglas E. Fern, 70, and his passenger, Janet M. Fern, 68, both of Dubuque, reported neck and back injuries and later drove themselves to Mercy.
The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Clarke Drive. Police said a vehicle driven by Draffkorn improperly pulled out in front of the vehicle driven by Douglas Fern, causing the crash.
Draffkorn was cited with unsafe starting of a stopped vehicle.