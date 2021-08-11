DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Those driving through Dyersville on Tuesday could see the stage being set to welcome throngs of baseball fans to town.
Area officials, businesses and volunteers were setting up for the festivities surrounding the Thursday, Aug. 12, game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at an 8,000-seat stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site.
The game was announced in 2019 and initially scheduled for 2020, but it was postponed because of COVID-19.
“I think people are really excited (for the game),” said Grace Helle, a rising junior at Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville. “They’ve been waiting for two years for it to happen.”
Grace was among the Beckman students that volunteered this week to decorate the window fronts of Dyersville organizations and businesses with glass markers. Joan Hinerichsen, Beckman’s communications director and recruitment coordinator, said the students decorated nearly 40 establishments.
Grace said most businesses received drawings of baseballs and cornstalks on their windows.
“It’s a fun way to interact with the people around town,” she said.
Volunteers also helped set up for the two days’ worth of Beyond the Game activities, which kick off today around the city. The setup included constructing concert stages and the screen where the official game viewing party will be held.
Katie Barton, of Dubuque, and Cade Daugherty, of Bellevue, helped set up tables and chairs for visitors around City Square and Westside Park. They said they also planned to help out today with final preparations.
Both Barton and Daugherty said they have heard lots of buzz surrounding the game, including from people hours away who wish they had the chance to watch it in person.
“I’m a student at the University of Iowa, and I was telling my sorority sisters about everything,” Barton said. “A lot of them are from Chicago, so they’re big White Sox fans. They said, ‘Oh, I wish I could’ve gotten tickets.’”
Ted Bodensteiner, of Fort Dodge, said he decided to volunteer his time setting up for Beyond the Game because he has experience working with major events and concerts throughout his career. He helped set up a stage in Westside Park on Tuesday.
“Everyone’s just excited, even when you walk into a convenience store and talk to people in there,” he said. “It’s bringing a lot of people into a small town.”
Several Dyersville businesses also were preparing for an influx of customers in the next few days.
Darlene Frasher, the owner of Palace Saloon, said a stand outside the restaurant also will serve beer and food to visitors. She noted that the restaurant will serve a limited menu during the festivities, but it will include burgers, tenderloins, fries and several other appetizers.
“It’s a huge amount of people to come to this town, so we just don’t know what to expect, but it’s exciting,” Frasher said. “Pretty much everyone is feeling that way.”
Tom Olberding, co-owner of Textile Brewing Co., said his staff was setting up a 20-foot-by-40-foot tent outside the brewery to accommodate overflow customers. Beer will be sold outside, and port-a-potties will be available outside so the brewery’s bathrooms are not overcrowded.
He added that Textile typically receives food shipments twice per week, and it ordered triple the amount of food it usually does for the first half of the week. Depending on how things go, he said, more might have to be ordered for the latter half.
Textile also is open for breakfast starting at 8 a.m. throughout the week — an expansion from its usual hours. Olberding said he decided to add that option because there are only a couple Dyersville restaurants serving breakfast.
“(The game) is finally becoming real,” he said. “We’ve been talking about it for two years, and it’s here. Everybody is really excited. We’ve been watching the news and a lot of stuff on FOX about the game. It’s exciting how they’re depicting our town.”