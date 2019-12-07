EPWORTH, Iowa — A free community Christmas dinner hosted at Western Dubuque High School will return for a second year.
School staff, in partnership with Resources Unite, will host the Bobcat Community Christmas from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the school, 302 Fifth Ave. SW in Epworth. The event is open to the public.
High school staff will prepare and serve a meal for attendees, who will be able to choose from chicken, pork loin or pasta, along with side dishes and desserts. The event also will feature a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and a movie, according to school officials.
Staff members will be able to pick up people who need transportation to the event, and meals also will be available for delivery.
School officials ask that attendees RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 11, to Laura Hoerner at 563-876-3442, ext. 3001 or laura.hoerner@wdbqschools.org.